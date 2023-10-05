Under Payton, Russell Wilson shows significant improvement

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson is not the reason.

After cratering last season, casting doubt about his future in Denver, Wilson has played well in the Broncos’ disappointing 1-3 start. This offseason the Broncos hired Sean Payton to help revive Wilson’s career after the nine-time Pro Bowler posted career lows in touchdown passes (16) and completion percentage (60.5).

In July, Payton added spice to this week’s Jets game by blaming Nathaniel Hackett, among others, for Wilson’s failure in 2022. Hackett now serves as New York’s offensive coordinator, landed to help smooth Aaron Rodgers’ transition to his new team. Rodgers’ tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season – he shot back at Payton for criticizing Hackett – which reduced the font-size on the headlines for this game.

Both teams boast one win, and are clinging to relevancy. Some of the same things that led to Hackett’s ouster after 15 games remain an issue in Denver. The Broncos rank 30th in penalties and, the defense, which struggled over the final three games last season, has plummeted to last in the NFL.

Hackett’s offense looks a lot like his one in Denver. The Jets rank 30th in yards, 25th in points (15.5) and 31st in passing (157.3).

So, neither Payton nor Hackett are puffing out their chests and throwing kerosene on the summer campfire. I asked Payton this week if there was more emotion for this matchup.

“Typically, when we’re preparing our players, it’s a game you always play with emotion. Relative to me, I mean, shoot, I’m up there with candles burning, looking at film, and I’m dealing with these problems that you’re talking about right now. The corner, the tackle, the Mike linebacker. Those are the immediate challenges,” Payton said, “And that’s right where it’s at.”

Hackett answered “nope” multiple times Thursday when asked if Payton ever reached out after referring to Hackett’s time in Denver as “one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history.” He also said he took no satisfaction in the Broncos’ slow start and did not bite when asked if there was added juice for this matchup.

“Gotta go win a football game,” Hackett said.

While the teams remain mired in slumps, Wilson is not. Four games represent a small sample size, but Wilson has improved significantly from his first four games a year ago:

2022: 80-131, 61 percent, 4 TD, 1 interception, 12 sacks, 7.48 yards per attempt, 16.25 points per game

2023: 89-132, 67.4 percent, 9 TD, 2 interceptions, 11 sacks, 7.68 yards per attempt, 25 ppg

Wilson wanted Payton in Denver. He has embraced his hard coaching and lost 15 pounds this past offseason to increase his mobility. His entourage is also no longer visible, and he has toned down his social media presence. A confluence of factors has led him to look much closer to the quarterback the Broncos thought they were acquiring in spring of 2022.

Wilson ranks third in passer rating (106.7), second in touchdown passes and ninth in passing yards (1,014). He is also 10-for-12 on play-action passes. He has left plays on the field, but he’s also made his share, including a 47-yard completion in the fourth quarter to Marvin Mims Jr. last Sunday that sealed the Broncos’ 21-point comeback win over the Bears.

Wilson did not reach nine touchdown passes last season until Game 13. Sunday represented his 30th career game with at least three throwing scores and no interceptions, which ranks seventh all-time. I asked Wilson if this game meant more after Payton’s July dustup.

“We are facing a really good defense. They have a lot of stars on that defense,” Wilson said. “We have to focus on that.”

In the end, no one has added accelerant to the embers this week. While it is easy to believe privately this is personal for multiple participants, the losing records override individual agendas.

Both teams need a victory. But so far, Wilson is winning the season-over-season comparison.