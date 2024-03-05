‘They let the wrong dude go’: Callers light up Denver7 Broncos hotline over pending Russell Wilson release

Callers lit up Denver7’s Broncos voicemail hotline with their reactions to Monday’s news that the team planned to release quarterback Russell Wilson when the new NFL league year starts on March 13.

Wilson notched just 11 wins in two seasons at the helm of the Broncos’ offense. The Broncos will take on an all-time record $85 million in dead cap money after ending the two-year experiment.

Still, several callers opined that the blame rests more on head coach Sean Payton than it does Wilson.

“Sean Payton should have pulled up his big boy pants and figured out a way to work with a Super Bowl winning quarterback,” one caller said.

“I think they let the wrong dude go,” another said. “I think if they let the head coach go and a few other people, they’d be alright.”

A few others said general manager George Paton should be the one out of a job for orchestrating the Wilson trade to begin with.

Others were not upset to see Wilson’s tenure in Denver end.

“Let’s ride on out of Denver,” a Broncos fan in Seattle said. “Hoping for a new era.”

Hear more reaction from the Broncos hotline in the video player below: