The Denver Broncos are signing former Lions receiver Josh Reynolds to a 2-year deal, AP source says

Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 27, 2024
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are signing free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal worth up to $14 million.

Reynolds caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Detroit Lions.

The Broncos are busy retooling their offense this offseason and recently traded away former first-round receiver Jerry Jeudy.

