The craziest stats from the Broncos’ epic 4th-quarter comeback vs. Giants, including a 0.2% chance to win

DENVER — The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL history Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver scored all 33 of its points in the fourth quarter to surmount what was a 13-0 deficit at halftime, 19-0 to start the fourth quarter and 26-8 with just over five minutes to play. Here are some of the wackiest stats from the unbelievable win:

Denver’s 0.2% chance to win

The Broncos had just a 0.7% chance to win the game down 18 with 6:38 left and facing a fourth-down plan, according to NextGen Stats. ESPN Analytics said their chances were even slimmer a play earlier, giving Denver 0.2% odds to win when facing a 3rd-and-12 with 7:12 left.

FINAL: Broncos 33, Giants 32 📉



The Broncos' win probability was as low as 0.7% with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter facing a 4th & 3, trailing 26-8.



It's the most improbable comeback of the season & 8th-most improbable of the NGS era (since 2016).#NYGvsDEN | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/NTv48b8RDJ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2025

1,602-game streak snapped

Teams across the league had combined for 1,602 consecutive wins when leading by 18 or more points in the final six minutes of regulation, according to NFL analyst Ari Meirov. Denver snapped the streak Sunday.

NFL teams had won 1,602 straight games when leading by 18+ points in the final six minutes.



The #Giants led 26-8 with six minutes left… and the #Broncos came back to win 33-32. https://t.co/RR8YHkxJkP pic.twitter.com/8bGMWNPzmr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2025

Zero to hero

The Broncos’ 33 points were the most scored in the fourth quarter by any team that had been shutout for the first 45 minutes, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos’ 33 fourth-quarter points were the most points in the fourth quarter by any team that had been shut out in the first three quarters in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/Q0lw8CUEXv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2025

Homage to DT

The late Broncos great and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame Sunday, and was honored with tributes before the game and at halftime.

Thomas was 33 years old when he died of medical complications in 2021.

The Broncos, of course, needed 33 points in the fourth quarter to overcome the Giants.

DT was 33. We drop 33 in the 4th quarter!!! Love you brudda!!! #LLDT — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) October 20, 2025

Bo-nafide superstar

According to ESPN and the Elias Sports Bureau, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix became the first player ever to log two or more passing touchdowns and two or more rushing scores in a single quarter.

Nix put the Broncos on the board with a 2-yard passing touchdown to Troy Franklin in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. He drew Denver to within 10 with a 7-yard rushing touchdown with 5:13 left, then found running back RJ Harvey for a 2-yard passing touchdown 82 game seconds later. Nix’s 18-yard touchdown run gave the Broncos the lead with 1:51 to play.