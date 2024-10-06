The Broncos snap 8-game losing streak against the Raiders with 34-18 win Sunday

DENVER — The Denver Broncos snapped their eight-game losing streak at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders in dominant fashion Sunday at Empower Field, beating their AFC West rival 34-18.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in a game that also featured a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

It took just over two minutes for the Raiders to move 70 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, and they added a field goal in the closing moments of the first quarter.

Denver dominated the final 45 minutes of the game, though, scoring 34 unanswered points before a late Vegas touchdown. The Broncos intercepted Raiders quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell a combined three times, including Surtain’s 100-yard pick-six – the second-longest in team history.

Nix found Jaleel McLaughlin and Josh Reynolds for a pair of second-half touchdowns. He also scored on a one-yard QB sneak.

Denver had last beaten the Raiders in December of 2019.

The Broncos also debuted their throwback uniforms Sunday, which garnered a lot of positive feedback on social media.

