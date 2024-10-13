Herbert leads Chargers to 23-16 win over the Broncos, who lost Surtain to a concussion

DENVER (AP) — Justin Herbert led a methodical Chargers offense to a 23-16 win over the Broncos after star cornerback Patrick Surtain II was concussed on Denver's first defensive snap.

Without Surtain, the Broncos couldn't consistently get the Chargers' offense off the field.

Herbert led the Chargers to scores on their first four drives and their only possession that ended without points came on the quarterback's kneel-down just before halftime.

The Chargers moved into second place in the AFC West. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh missed the start while being evaluated, but returned in the first quarter.

