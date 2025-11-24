Talk of the Town: The Broncos are back! But the Buffs and Rams are wayward

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are back from their bye week and our Denver7 Sports team is eager to see if they maintained momentum despite the week off.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any sort of lapse in focus or urgency going into Washington,” Denver7 sports director Lionel Bienvenu said. “I think Sean Payton will have this team laser focused.”

Denver faces road tests at the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders before returning home for two games against the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Oddly enough, Denver7 Sports Reporter eNick Rothschild believes that two-game home-stand may provide a soft landing spot for a Broncos loss.

“What you don’t want is to be on a 10-game winning streak heading into the playoffs,” Rothschild said. “That’s all anybody will be talking about, it will feel like doom is inevitable. Green Bay, Jacksonville, maybe Kansas City not the road - I would be fine dropping a game down the stretch.”

At the moment, with a 9-2 record on the year, the Broncos sit in 2nd place in the AFC West — behind the New England Patriots at 10-2.

Meanwhile, Colorado State University’s football season sunk to new lows over the weekend as two players were suspended for spitting on their opponents during a blowout loss to Boise State.

“It sort of just underlines where this program is right now,” Rothschild said. “It’s in total disarray, there’s no discipline, no leadership, they need to get a head coach in there soon because it looks to be falling apart at the seams”

As the Rams continue their search for a new head coach, Bienvenu believes they should turn to a former CU Buffalo to fill the void.

“I’ve got one for you: Darrin Chiaverini,” Bienvenu said. “He’s taken Northeastern State in Oklahoma in Division Two and turned that program around. To me, he just makes sense, he can recruit the state.”

“Can a diehard Buffaloes alum go into Fort Collins with the passion that’s going to be required for this job?” Rothschild asked. “The most important thing for this hire is to find a lifer.”

Over in Boulder, the Buffaloes have their own questions to answer after losing to Arizona State University at home.



