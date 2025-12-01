Talk of the Town: Hail to the Broncos! Denver’s wild win stuns Denver7 Sports

DENVER — It took a defensive stand on a two-point conversion in overtime, but the Denver Broncos improved to 10-2 by beating the Washington Commanders 27-26 late Sunday night.

The Denver7 Sports team sweat out the game together, and in this week’s Talk of the Town you’ll see their genuine reaction mere seconds after the victory.

“Gut-wrenching, nail-biting, screaming at the TV all night,” says Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu. “Somehow, someway, the Broncos find a way to win it. But I guess that’s the NFL!”

“Winning these games creates belief among the team,” said Nick Rothschild. “First overtime win since they won the Super Bowl in 2015 so all positive here [for me].”

“I’d say this is somewhat of a wakeup call for the Broncos,” says Bradey King. “They’ve been able to cruise through fourth quarters, find some magic, but tonight they had to gut it out.”

Surely Broncos Country felt the same way as our Denver7 Sports crew - check out this week's Talk of the Town and re-live the aftermath of another wild Broncos victory!



Watch the team's reaction in the video player below: