Talk of the Town: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals preview

This week on Talk of the Town, the assignment is very simple – we’re talking Monday Night Football and the Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals matchup.
DENVER — This week on Talk of the Town, the assignment is very simple – we’re talking Monday Night Football!

The Broncos put a bow on the NFL’s Week 4 when they welcome in the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. You can watch the game, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Denver7.

“This is a must win for the Broncos,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “They cannot lose this game and end September on a three-game losing streak.”

“This is a perfect storm,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said. “There is no reason, there is no unit, there are no mismatches that the Bengals can exploit. This should be a beat down and that’s fully what I expect.”

“Last season when they lost two in a row they came back and won three straight [games],” Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said. “I know that doesn’t necessarily translate to this season, but this is a team that is very focused, very fired up.”

The Bengals enter Monday night, coming off their worst loss in franchise history, 48-10 to the Minnesota Vikings.

There are a lot of places that Denver should be able to impose their will against Cincinnati, and Rothschild believes this could be a breakout game for one of the newest Broncos.

“Cincinnati is the third worst team in the league defending the tight end,” Rothschild said. “[Evan] Engram’s been banged up a little early this year, they spent a lot of money to go get him, I think this is the week he gets right, gets on the board, and has a big game.”

Bienvenu is looking for the Broncos to establish an offensive identity, while King believes so long as the Broncos limit their self-inflicted mistakes they will cruise to victory.

  • For more in-depth analysis, along with our picks for the game, check out this week's Talk of the Town, in the video player below.
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Nick Rothschild
Denver7’s Nick Rothschild reports on the entire sports landscape in Colorado, including Denver’s pro teams, but is always looking for stories off the field and in the non-professional ranks. If you’d like to get in touch with Nick, fill out the form below to send him an email.

