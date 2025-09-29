Talk of the Town: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals preview

DENVER — This week on Talk of the Town, the assignment is very simple – we’re talking Monday Night Football!

The Broncos put a bow on the NFL’s Week 4 when they welcome in the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. You can watch the game, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Denver7.

“This is a must win for the Broncos,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “They cannot lose this game and end September on a three-game losing streak.”

“This is a perfect storm,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said. “There is no reason, there is no unit, there are no mismatches that the Bengals can exploit. This should be a beat down and that’s fully what I expect.”

“Last season when they lost two in a row they came back and won three straight [games],” Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said. “I know that doesn’t necessarily translate to this season, but this is a team that is very focused, very fired up.”

The Bengals enter Monday night, coming off their worst loss in franchise history, 48-10 to the Minnesota Vikings.

There are a lot of places that Denver should be able to impose their will against Cincinnati, and Rothschild believes this could be a breakout game for one of the newest Broncos.

“Cincinnati is the third worst team in the league defending the tight end,” Rothschild said. “[Evan] Engram’s been banged up a little early this year, they spent a lot of money to go get him, I think this is the week he gets right, gets on the board, and has a big game.”

Bienvenu is looking for the Broncos to establish an offensive identity, while King believes so long as the Broncos limit their self-inflicted mistakes they will cruise to victory.



