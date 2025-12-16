‘Super Bowl comes through Denver’: Denver7’s Broncos voicemail hotline lit up after win over Packers

Denver7’s Broncos voicemail hotline was ablaze with excitement Sunday evening and Monday morning after the Broncos notched their 11th straight win and clinched a playoff berth with a 34-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Many fans weighed in with their high hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

“Bo Nix, you got better and better. This was an excellent game,” Broncos fan Carl said. “We proved that we are the best. We are No. 1 in the AFC. Go Broncos! Playoffs, Super Bowl, [it all] comes through Denver.”

“Hey, Lionel. We’re going all the way [...] and we’re going to take the Super Bowl,” Cheryl in Alamosa said in a voicemail for Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu. “I don’t care what anybody says, we’re No. 1. [...] We’re watching down here [in Alamosa].”

“Way to Go Broncos, you did a hell of a good job,” Judy in Longmont said. “It doesn't only take one person to win a game, it takes the whole team. And the whole team really kicked butt today, and they did a great job. [...] Now let's head to the Super Bowl, and let's kick some butt there too. I know you guys can do it. I have faith and confidence in all of you.”

"I think the Broncos is going to go all the way to the Super Bowl," said Waverly in Denver. "Stop jinxing my Broncos. Okay, we on top. Stop hating. Love you much.



Listen to some of our favorite messages in the video player below:

Some fans directed their messages to the naysayers who may have put as asterisk by the Broncos’ winning streak because of the quality of opponents and the thin margin by which they’ve won some of the games.

A man named “Big Steve” in Aurora put it simply: “To all you sportscasters and media and people around the country, the Broncos are for real.”

“Broncos Country, get HIGH,” a fan in Arvada said enthusiastically. “But hey, what are the national media going to say? The Broncos haters said [we hadn’t] beaten a real team. Well, we just did, beating the Packers today. Keep on rolling, baby. Let's go and come for that crown, the AFC crown [...] Let's Go Broncos!”



CALL THE HOTLINE: 303-832-0111

Jim from Denver was clearly riding the roller coaster on Sunday, during a game the Broncos had an 80% chance to lose early in the third quarter.

“What's wrong with the Broncos? They're non-existent,” he said in a voicemail early in the game, adding that the team looked “stinky.”

He admitted his transgressions to the hotline after the game, though.

“Well, how about those Broncos? [...] They are great,” he said in a second voicemail. “I was wrong to say that earlier. I was frustrated and annoyed, but they made it up for just now.”

Floyd from Thornton still hasn’t seen enough. Even after a game in which Bo Nix threw for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns and logged his third best single-game passer rating as a pro, Floyd thought the playcalling could improve.

“That play calling that back coach does, just doesn't do it,” he said. “He needs to get better at calling plays and get them in sooner.”