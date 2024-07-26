'Strong push for division': Broncos Country expresses optimism at Day 1 of training camp

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. — Broncos Country expressing a renewed sense of hope and optimism on Day 1 of Training Camp on Friday.

“I feel optimistic every year,” said lifelong Broncos fan Manny Arroyo who was at camp with his two sons and his nephew, Aaron who is visiting from Texas.

“I’m glad to be out of the Texas heat,” Aaron Arroyo said. “And it’s pretty exciting. I’m going to see what the team has to bring this year. There’s a lot of new energy – a lot of new people – especially with the draft picks. Hopefully Bo Nix is the answer.”

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 back in 2015. Fans feel like the time has come to at least compete, with head coach Sean Payton now entering his second year.

“I came in just to actually watch them practice,” said Kyle Green who flew in from Cleveland for training camp.

Green started following the Broncos way back in the ‘80’s.

“Way back during ‘The Drive’ with John Elway against Cleveland.”

Denver7

There’s a confidence here in Dove Valley amongst fans that a playoff berth is not outside the realm of possibility.

“It’s not,” said Josh Stone. “Well, it’s football – anything can happen. I mean – last year, you look at the Houston Texans, right? With their rookie quarterback and what they did.”

“My prediction is that we’ll hopefully make it to the playoffs,” said 11-year-old Broncos fan Owen Husum. “But we’ll probably get sent home first or second round. It takes a couple years to rebuild the team and get us to a championship contender.”

Fans of all walks with renewed hope.

“I think we can make a strong push for the division,” Green said.

