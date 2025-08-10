Stidham shines after Nix struggles as Broncos beat 49ers 30-9 in preseason opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham threw two TD passes following a lackluster performance from Bo Nix and Denver's starters, and the Broncos beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-9 in the preseason opener Saturday night.

The teams approached the game very differently following a joint practice on Thursday when top players from both teams got plenty of work. San Francisco played only a handful of starters in the game, while Denver played most of its front-line players for at least a few series.

Nix and the offense had three possessions with the first ending in a punt, the second a safety following an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone and then a field goal on a drive that started in San Francisco territory.

The Broncos' first-team offense managed 56 yards on 18 plays with Nix going 6 for 11 for 31 yards in his first game action in his second season.

Nix threw 29 TD passes as a rookie to help Denver make the postseason for the first time since 2015 and coach Sean Payton is counting on an even bigger performance this season as the Broncos look to contend in the tough AFC.

Denver's starting defense also wasn't sharp, allowing a 50-yard pass from Mac Jones to rookie Jordan Watkins on the first drive that set up a 5-yard TD run by Patrick Taylor.

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto shined on the next drive with two sacks and a pressure to force a punt.

Stidham made the most of his opportunity, taking advantage of a coverage bust to throw a 5-yard TD pass to Lucas Krull and then connecting on a 36-yarder to Trent Sherfield to make it 20-9 at the half.

Jones went 4 for 7 for 74 yards in his first action with San Francisco as Brock Purdy's new backup, but also threw an interception on his final pass to end his third drive.

Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai struggled to move the ball for the Niners after they took over starting in the second quarter.

San Francisco backup running back Ameer Abdullah left in the third quarter after injuring his ribs on a play when he lost a fumble.

Up next

Broncos: Hold a a joint practice with Arizona before hosting the Cardinals next Saturday.

49ers: Hold a joint practice at Las Vegas before visiting the Raiders next Saturday.