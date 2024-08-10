Stidham gets nod in Broncos' preseason opener, but rookie QB Nix will start next week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham will start the Denver Broncos' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But coach Sean Payton was quick to add that rookie Bo Nix will start next week when the Broncos host the Green Bay Packers.

Nix and Stidham have been splitting snaps with the starters over the last week after Zach Wilson was relegated mostly to working with the backups.

If Nix wins the starting job he'll be the 14th different starting QB since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.