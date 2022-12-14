Russell Wilson working through protocol; Gregory returns to practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A confluence of factors have produced the Broncos' 3-10 record and five straight losses. Lack of talent and injuries cannot be dismissed.

Questions and optimism now loom over the availability of the Broncos' two biggest offseason acquisitions for Sunday's game vs. Arizona.

Quarterback Russell Wilson went through individual drills Wednesday, showing he has advanced through multiple stages of the concussion protocol. He must practice fully and be cleared by an independent neurologist to face the Cardinals.

It raises the question: Would the team sit him if he's cleared, exercising an abundance of caution after he appeared to be knocked unconscious in the fourth quarter last Sunday?

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team will do right by Wilson and follow the advice of the medical staff.

Randy Gregory, on injured reserve following knee surgery after the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, practiced on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to return. There is hope he will play this week.

There's no denying the Broncos have missed the outside linebacker over the past nine games.

"His ability to set the edge, his ability to rush the passer. That's why we are here," Hackett said. "We are excited to see him get after it."

The initial projection was for Gregory to miss roughly six weeks, but he required more time to regain trust in his knee. Gregory made it clear that he wanted to return regardless of the team's record.

In his monthlong cameo, he was living up to expectations, with two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and seven quarterback hits. Gregory was signed to a five-year, $70 million contract with $28 million guaranteed to create menacing pressure along with Bradley Chubb.

It worked initially, but the experiment fizzled when Gregory got hurt and Chubb was traded to Miami following the Broncos' win in London over the Jaguars.

The Broncos have produced eight sacks over the last five games, but only three from outside linebackers (two from Jonathon Cooper and one from Baron Browning). Chubb remains tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks with Dre'Mont Jones and hasn't played for the team since Oct. 30.

If Wilson does not play, Brett Rypien takes over. He is 1-1 as a starter in his career, beating the Jets in 2020 and losing to them earlier this season.

Wilson has never missed a game for a concussion in his career. He drew criticism in 2015 for claiming that he avoided a concussion by drinking Reliant Recovery Water without medical proof.

Wilson sat out the Jets game this season with a hamstring injury after appearing limited in practice and following an on-field Friday discussion with general manager George Paton.

The nine-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $242.5 million contract extension in August, including $161 million guaranteed. Given the Broncos' record, does the risk outweigh the reward by playing Wilson?

For now, Wilson, who is coming off his best game of the season with three touchdown passes, is navigating the protocol with eyes on starting Sunday.