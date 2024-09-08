Russell Wilson sits out season opener for Steelers with a calf injury. Justin Fields get the start

ATLANTA (AP) — Russell Wilson’s debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait. Wilson was ruled out of the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons with a calf injury. Another newcomer to the Steelers, Justin Fields, will get the start. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler who signed with the Steelers after being cut loose by the Denver Broncos. He earned the starting job during the preseason, only to aggravate a calf injury in practice on Thursday. Fields moved to the top of the depth chart for Week 1, with Kyle Allen listed as the backup. Wilson was designated as the inactive third quarterback.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 8, 9am