Russell Wilson sells Cherry Hills Village mansion for $21.5M, takes multimillion-dollar loss

The most expensive home ever sold in the Denver area is officially off the market — and Russell Wilson took a $3.5 million loss to seal the deal.

Wilson, the former Denver Broncos quarterback who was cut from the team earlier this month, sold his 20,000-square-foot Cherry Hills Village mansion for $21.5 million Wednesday, according to Arapahoe County public records.

The quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, moved into 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive in April 2022, just weeks after the Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos.

With a $25 million price tag, the 2022 sale remains the most ever paid for a residential property in the metro area.

When Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was once again time to put the house on the market.

