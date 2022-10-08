Russell Wilson receives injection for pain near throwing shoulder

DENVER — Russell Wilson blamed himself for Thursday's loss, explaining he "let his team down" after throwing two interceptions that cost the Broncos six potential points in a 12-6 overtime defeat.

He made no excuses for his performance, but as Denver7 mentioned Thursday night, he did not look right. He showed up on the injury report with a right shoulder issue last Tuesday, and Wilson mentioned that he was "battling" something in his postgame presser, but did not use it as a crutch after he completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards.

On Friday, a source confirmed, Wilson traveled to Los Angeles to receive an injection to relieve pain near his throwing shoulder. NFL Network first reported the procedure. Wilson's injury has been compared to the one Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered in training camp last summer. Prescott had the luxury of resting for a few weeks in the preseason. He did not miss any time during the regular season because of the injury as a frame of reference, while acknowledging all injuries are unique.

Wilson has struggled to gain traction in his first season in Denver. The offense, combining Wilson's strengths with Hackett's scheme, has not meshed. The Broncos rank 31st in points per game at 15.0, and dead last in red zone touchdown percentage. Wilson is 2-for-18 on passes into the end zone and was 0-for-6 with an interception against the Colts.

Wilson, 33, is on pace for career lows in completion percentage (59.4) and touchdown passes (14). Wilson suffered the shoulder injury in the second half of the Raiders' loss.

His statistics since then suggest he's battling through discomfort. He completed 6 of 13 passes for 88 yards in the second half vs. Las Vegas, and is 27 of 52 for 362 yards and two picks over his last six quarters. The Broncos have been dogged by drops — they are tied for second most with 10 — penalties and the absence of steady receiver Tim Patrick (out for the year with a torn ACL) and running back Javonte Williams (torn ACL), who was a critical part of the passing game.

Wilson's plan is to be ready for Monday night's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. He has missed three games in his career, all last season after breaking a finger on his throwing hand.

