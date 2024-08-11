Watch Now
Denver7 SportsBroncos

Actions

Rookie Bo Nix outperforms veteran QBs as Broncos beat Colts 34-30 in preseason opener

Broncos Colts Football
AJ Mast/AP
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Broncos Colts Football
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown pass and took Denver on long scoring marches to close the first half and open the second half as the Broncos won their preseason opener 34-30 at Indianapolis.

Nix was the No. 12 overall draft pick in April.

He went 15 of 21 for 125 yards, rushed three times for 17 yards and outperformed two veterans competing for the starting job before leaving midway through the third quarter.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson took his first game snaps since October and was on the field for two series with Jonathan Taylor.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Migraines are hard to treat. One Colorado doctor is hoping to make it easier
Greeley parent calls for better air monitoring at school near oil wells
No drama for these llamas! New, fuzzy team members help out on the trails near Leadville
Youth volunteers bring the Olympics to Littleton memory care facility
Ten DPS teachers to move into new apartment complex, rent-free, for one year

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos