Riley Moss brings chip on shoulder, versatility to Broncos secondary

ENGLEWOOD — Riley Moss refused to take a hint. A two-star recruit in high school, Moss had no power five offers.

"It's always been me against the world," Moss said at the NFL combine in February. "I wake up every morning and remind myself people don’t want you here."

Moss turned an opportunity at Iowa into personal glory. He landed on All-American teams his final two seasons, drawing attention for his athleticism, statistics and, if only briefly, a senior year mustache.

"I went through a weird phase and my mom and my girlfriend didn't like the 'stache," Moss told Denver7 last weekend. "So it didn't last too long, but it was fun while it lasted."

At Broncos rookie minicamp, Moss looked the part, sans the 'stache, showing speed and confidence. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine, 12th among cornerbacks. The Broncos coveted him enough, that they moved up to get him. They traded pick No. 108 and a 2024 third-rounder to the Seattle Seahawks to take Moss with the 83rd selection.

This would not have been necessary had former Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, a 2020 Broncos draftee, panned out. He now plays for the Bears. and the Broncos required secondary depth with a potential special teams skillset.

"I felt like he was one of those players — when you begin doing the mock (drafts) and you start studying where players are going to fall and where we were picking in the third round, he was someone that we hoped would be available. He’s in a good shape, and he’s a guy that’s a smooth mover," coach Sean Payton said.

"He can run, and he can run fast. His prototype — when you hear me say that, he’s over 6’0. He’s also someone that learns pretty quickly. You see some of his athleticism, even in the special teams drills when we watch it on tape. He’s someone that moves well and has the athleticism needed to play corner, which is probably one of the more athletic positions in our game.”

On a new team, Moss fielded an old question. You know the one about his appearance.

"I didn't know I was the only white corner (in the NFL) to be honest," said Moss, who is 6-foot-1, 193 pounds. "I mean, it's pretty crazy. But at the end of the day, if you can do the job, you can do the job. And that's what I am here to do."

New York Giants start Jason Sehorn was the last white corner to start regularly, manning the spot from 1996 to 2002. In 2003, Kevin Kaesviharn started briefly for the Bengals, but switched to safety.

Moss maintans a narrow focus. He has thrived on proving himself, something he gleaned from track as a sprinter and hurdler. He was the Drake Relays and Iowa state champion in the 110-meter hurdles (13.85) as a senior.

"Running track was huge. Everyone knows how fast you are because there is no lying. The numbers don't lie. That helped out a lot to get me to Iowa," Moss said. "If Iowa would have said, 'You can run track and play football, I would have done it. I didn't get that opportunity. And that's fine."

Moss, 23, talks with eagerness and confidence about the challenge ahead. Quick friends, Moss and second round receiver Marvin Mims Jr. enjoyed facing each other in practice, with Mims saying, "that was a matchup I was looking forward to you. He's going to make you feel him on the field. Even in walk-throughs, he's coming up and tackling me so it's great to have him out there."

In the Big 10, Moss faced elite receivers — "(Ohio State's) Marvin Harrison Jr. was the best, a vertical threat. long, strong, good route runner," he said — and though he played primarily zone coverage he did not shy away from contact.

"Playing in the Big 10, you have to be able to come up and make plays on the running back. We played some Cover Two, and you have to set the edge. They are going to pull some guards and some tackles at you. Michigan did it to us," Moss said. "You can't be scared. You have to go up and hit them in the mouth."

The Broncos' secondary is anchored by All-Pro corner Pat Surtain II, star safety Justin Simmons and veteran captain Kareem Jackson. As a rookie, Damarri Mathis started opposite of Surtain for 11 games last season, finishing strong after a penalty-filled debut. Moss, free agent Tremon Smith and second-year player Ja'Quan McMillian project as the backups at corner.

Moss, as he has done throughout his athletic career, aims to roll up his sleeves and go to work.

"It's about keeping my emotions low, learning the playbook and understanding what they expect out of me," Moss said. "And I really do have to take it day-by-day. If you don't do that, that's where anxiety comes into play."

