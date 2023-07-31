Receiver K.J. Hamler waived as he treats heart condition

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A brutal Monday for the Broncos' receivers room somehow became worse after Tim Patrick suffered a likely torn left Achilles tendon during 7-on-7 drills.

Denver waived former second-round pick K.J. Hamler with a non-football injury designation after a heart condition was discovered a few weeks ago. Since there is no injured reserved in training camp, Hamler was let go, but could return when healthy.

The former Penn State star, who has been dogged by hamstring, ACL, hip, and pectoral injuries during his three-year Broncos career, posted about his condition on Instagram.

"After feeling some chest pains while out on break before camp started, I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis. I've got a treatment plan with medicine, and I am taking a quick break to get this taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love," Hamler wrote.

"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season. I feel great physically and this is frustrating for me to deal with. ... I have been through hell and back, but it's hard to reach paradise if you don't go through hell first. ... This is not farewell. This is not a goodbye. This is a see you as soon as I take a break for my health."

Per the Mayo Clinic, pericarditis often causes sharp chest pain when the irritated layers of the pericardium, a sac-like two-layered membrane that surrounds the heart, rub against each other. Professional athletes have returned to competition after developing and treating the condition. Hamler boasts 42 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Hamler, 24, acknowledged his journey in his post. He dealt with mental health issues when returning from a torn ACL and a dislocated hip during the 2021 season, admitting that after his grandmother passed away during this time that he had suicidal thoughts. Hamler has been living with Patrick this offseason to create a better routine.

Now, in a cruel twist of fate, both of their Broncos’ careers became shrouded with uncertainty on Monday.