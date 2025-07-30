Ready for some football? Broncos half-priced tickets for the 2025 season go on sale Thursday

DENVER — If you want to see what Bo Nix has in store for his second year with the Denver Broncos but don't want to pay the Mile High price, now is your chance.

A limited number of Denver Broncos half-price game tickets for the 2024 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. MDT.

Before you buy, however, here are some things to keep in mind:

There will be a limit of four tickets per household, and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. Orders exceeding the limit will be canceled.

Once you purchase those tickets, you won’t be able to exchange them for a different game, cancel the purchase or request a refund.

Half-price tickets also cannot be re-sold or transferred.

Broncos fans who purchase their tickets Thursday will be getting them on the mobile device belonging to the person who bought them the day of the game, and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

The good news is that half-price tickets for the 2025 regular season start at $25.

For more info, click here or contact the Broncos Ticket office at 720-258-3333 or at tickets@broncos.nfl.net.

The Broncos kick off their 2025 regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 7 at 2:05 p.m.

Here is the full 18-week schedule for the Broncos in 2025-26: