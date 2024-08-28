QB starters Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix lead list of NFL rookies to watch in 2024

Three rookie quarterbacks drafted in the first round are set to start on opening day with Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels of Washington and Bo Nix for Denver.

If that sounds familiar, it is.

It happened last year with three of the first four picks in Carolina’s Bryce Young, Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson of Indianapolis.

QBs could easily dominate the list of rookies to watch in 2024 because six went among the top 12 picks in the draft.

But there are a couple of worthy receivers in Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers of the Giants.

