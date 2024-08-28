Watch Now
Denver7 SportsBroncos

Actions

QB starters Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix lead list of NFL rookies to watch in 2024

Cardinals Broncos Football
Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix smiles as he sits on the bench during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cardinals Broncos Football
Posted

Three rookie quarterbacks drafted in the first round are set to start on opening day with Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels of Washington and Bo Nix for Denver.

If that sounds familiar, it is.

It happened last year with three of the first four picks in Carolina’s Bryce Young, Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson of Indianapolis.

QBs could easily dominate the list of rookies to watch in 2024 because six went among the top 12 picks in the draft.

But there are a couple of worthy receivers in Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers of the Giants.

Watch our coverage from when Nix was officially name the Broncos starting quarterback below.

Bo Nix officially named Broncos starting quarterback

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos