Projecting Broncos' 53-man roster with final cuts due Tuesday

DENVER — More than a dozen players did not know their fate as they took the field on Saturday night for the Broncos’ final preseason game. It offered the first chance to show off in front of the home fans and create an argument for sticking on the 53-man roster that must be set by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

In all, 37 players will be cut in Denver and 1,184 around the league. Less than 50% will return to the 16-man practice squads afforded each team. For many, the dream will die abruptly, following a short face-to-face meeting with coach Sean Payton.

Finding the right 53 is not just about talent, but making the puzzle pieces fit regarding versatility and injuries.

Monday brought news, a source confirmed, that solid nickelback K’Waun Williams underwent left ankle surgery. He is facing a six- to eight-week absence, forcing a decision: Should the Broncos carry him on the 53 on Tuesday then transfer him to the short-term injured reserve a day later, allowing him to return this season? That is the most likely scenario, but it is another variable in the roster construction. Receiver Jerry Jeudy (right hamstring) is expected to make the roster and go on the IR as he’s staring at roughly a 3-to-4-week recovery window.

Dealing with aches and pains is not unique this time of year. It’s why a player’s ability to play multiple roles can help his bid to make the team. That said, I throw darts projecting my 53-man roster:

OFFENSE (24)

QUARTERBACK (2): Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham

Wilson calls pressure a privilege. The reality is that there are few players under more pressure to produce than Wilson. Can he mesh in Payton’s offense and return to the top 15 at his position? Stidham showed against the Rams that he is a backup capable of starting, if needed because of injury or ineffectiveness. Ben DiNucci should pass through waivers and land on the practice squad.

RUNNING BACK (4): Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Michael Burton

Williams is less than 11 months removed from ACL/PCL surgery on his right knee. His inspiring story makes him the starter entering the season, though he will not be a bell cow. Perine is a strong backup and a proven commodity in pass protection and as a receiver on third down. McLaughlin gives the Broncos a rocket burst change of pace and can also help on special teams. Burton is a brute at fullback, who seeks violence as a blocker. Tony Jones or Dwayne Washington have a shot to stick if another body is needed on special teams.

RECEIVER (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Johnson, Marvin Mims Jr., Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, Marquez Callaway

Once one of the team’s deepest positions, the Broncos have been ravaged by two season-ending injuries to Tim Patrick (Achilles) and Jalen Virgil (knee). And Jeudy will miss time to begin the season. The onus is on Sutton to step up even in a heavy-run offense. He has two touchdowns in his last 26 games. Johnson came back from a high-ankle sprain in two weeks, a huge break given the same injury sidelined him last year for two months. Mims makes up for Jeudy’s lost speed, Humphrey earned a spot with a strong camp and Callaway knows the offense having played for Payton previously. I don’t rule out another receiver being claimed because Callaway didn’t make plays in camp, but this is the six if they stay in-house.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz

I know, where is Albert Okwuegbunam? If it was my team, he’d be on it because I think he has turned the corner, finally accepting the responsibility of blocking. But Saturday’s eye-opening performance felt more like a showcase for a trade than a furious finish to make the team. Trautman is the most versatile tight end, Dulcich plays the role Albert O filled vs. the Rams and Manhertz – no better name for a blocking tight end – serves as a bodyguard in the run game.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Kyle Fuller, Alex Palczewski, Quinn Bailey

The offensive line must turn into a strength if this team is to post its first winning season since 2016. Pass blocking remains a concern, but the run fits should be solid, especially with McGlinchey’s knee healthy. Palczewski struggled against the Rams but should be a keeper. There’s an argument to keep Alex Forsyth over Bailey, but Bailey has more versatility.

DEFENSE (26)

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (5): Randy Gregory, Jonathon Cooper, Frank Clark, Nik Bonitto, Aaron Patrick.

This group began camp as a concern but soothed those with the improvement of Cooper and Bonitto. Gregory is central to the pass rush. He must reach a career high in games and sacks. Cooper profiles as a starter with Clark, who had an uneven camp, and Bonitto rotating freely into the mix. Thomas Incoom pushed to beat out Patrick, but Patrick’s experience on special teams will probably win out.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6): D.J. Jones, Zach Allen, Jonathan Harris, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen, Tyler Lancaster

Health is paramount for the front. The Broncos rush defense depends on Jones and Purcell, who has yet to practice, stuffing the middle. Harris will be rewarded for his resilience and improvement. Henningsen and Lancaster figure to be controversial to fans who want Elijah Garcia on the team. Garcia has earned a spot with his game production but has not shown that consistency in practice. If the Broncos feel it’s more likely Lancaster passes through waivers to the practice squad, then Garcia gets the nod.

INSIDE LINEBACKER (4): Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell, Drew Sanders, Justin Strnad

Singleton and Jewell are tackling machines. But there’s no denying that Sanders needs playing time in coverage packages and on well-timed blitzes. He’s too good to sit. Strnad is a special teams core player.

CORNERBACKS (6): Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K’Waun Williams, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian, Riley Moss

Surtain is the league’s best and will prove it again this season. Mathis brings fire to the position and knows he will be tested. Williams is underappreciated for his toughness and coverage skills. Losing him for half the season or so stings. The good news is that Bassey is reaching his potential, making a living of being in the right spot at the right time. He can play nickel, safety, and special teams. Moss figures to be on the roster for one day before landing on the IR as he recovers from sports hernia surgery.

SAFETIES (5): Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell

The talent here is special. Simmons is the league’s center fielder and should be recovered from a groin injury for the opener vs. the Raiders. Sterns continues to impress but must stay on the field. Jackson provides experience and leadership. Locke is dealing with an ankle issue. Turner-Yell made a name for himself on special teams.

SPECIALISTS (3): Brett Maher, Riley Dixon, Mitchell Fraboni

Maher vs. the world has been a running competition the past two weeks. He has passed the test, perfect on kicks in games. It should be enough to earn the job though if New Orleans cuts Wil Lutz it could get interesting. Dixon had one bad punt vs. the Cardinals and has rebounded nicely. The Broncos must win games in the margins after six years of dumpster fires on special teams.

