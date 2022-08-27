Predicting Broncos' 53-man roster with one preseason game on tap

DENVER — Eminem knows.

In his hit "Lose Yourself," he explained that when you face pressure, palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. You have one (last) shot? For several Broncos, this translates to Saturday night's game vs. Minnesota. There are roughly 4-to-6 roster spots at stake, and potentially 16 practice squad slots.

"It's a tough time," said rookie defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, one of a handful of players on the bubble. "We are all trying to do what we can to prove we belong. And there are definitely guys who will show they belong and still get cut because it's a numbers game at the end of the day. We are just trying to show everything we've got."

The Broncos are better than a year ago because they improved significantly at the most important position in sports. Russell Wilson, however, will not play in the preseason. So all the things he does to camouflage more blemishes than Revlon will have to wait for the Sept. 12 opener at Seattle on Denver7.

Who will join him on the roster? It's time to break it down, recognizing placement on PUP lists, trades, and waiver-wire claims at cornerback, defensive line and inside linebacker make this a tricky proposition.

Offense (24)

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Josh Johnson

Brett Rypien gets the start vs. Minnesota. He has made the competition for the backup spot interesting. But, Johnson profiles closer to Wilson in terms of his athleticism and deep ball throwing.

Running back: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

The only question with his position is how will coach Nathaniel Hackett divvy up the usage between Williams and Gordon?

Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert

This position can go multiple ways. In this scenario, Andrew Beck is the odd man out. Beck could stick because of his special team's prowess, however, talk of his position versatility is overrated because he's undersized as a fullback and he last caught a pass in 2019. If they keep Beck, not sure there's room for Tyrie Cleveland in the receiver room. Also, there will be movement. Dulcich must be kept on the original roster, but will likely be placed on the short-term IR. That creates a scenario where Beck makes it and they expose Saubert to waivers and bring him back. I would keep Saubert over Beck because Saubert has shown receiving ability.

Offensive line: Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Billy Turner. Calvin Anderson, C/G Graham Glasgow, C/G Luke Wattenberg, G Netane Muti

Billy Turner is making progress to start the opener, which cannot be overstated. Anderson appears more suited as a swing tackle after an uneven camp. But if there is hesitation about Turner, the Broncos could place Muti on IR — he has yet to return to practice after knee surgery — and bring back Cam Fleming or another tackle through trade or the waiver wire.

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson, Tyrie Cleveland

How loud will coach Dwayne Stukes' voice be in the room on Sunday and Monday? He wants Cleveland on the roster as a core special teams player. The problem is Cleveland broke his throat early in camp and has just started light fieldwork. Cleveland told Denver7 he should be ready to practice next week. If Cleveland makes it, that leaves Kendall Hinton, who had a strong summer, on the outside looking in along with Seth Williams and Jalen Virgil. Hinton could easily make it with Brandon Johnson going to practice squad. But that leaves the Broncos with three small receivers — Washington, Hamler, Hinton — instead of Johnson, who is built more like Tim Patrick.

There's little tape on Cleveland. So for me, it would be worth cutting him and bringing him back on practice squad. They could also place him on the original 53 and then place him on the IR. Johnson and Virgil are strong candidates for the practice squad, though I believe Virgil gets claimed because of his speed and return ability.

Defense (26)

Outside linebackers: Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Malik Reed, Nik Bonitto

Malik Reed has led the Broncos in sacks multiple times, a steady contributor following injuries to Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. He's vulnerable at the Broncos' deepest position. Could he be traded to acquire a pick to beef up next year's draft? Or moved in exchange for another position? In my scenario, Reed stays and Jonathon Cooper, the inspirational story of 2021's preseason, gets cut. Cooper would be welcomed back to practice squad if not claimed.

Inside linebackers: Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

The Broncos have been looking to improve this position for a month. With Griffith expected to be back for the opener or a week later after dislocating his elbow vs. the Cowboys, he makes the roster. Strnad has added weight and improved. But a waiver-wire claim or late addition cannot be ruled out.

Defensive line: Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones, DeShawn Williams, Mike Purcell, Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen

The law firm of Jones&Jones should allow both players to flourish. The lack of depth around them is concerning, though Purcell showed he was healthy in camp and can help spell D.J. Jones to stop the run. Uwazurike has not flashed as expected. The same can be said for McTelvin Agim. Henningsen has outplayed him in camp. Is that enough for the sixth-rounder to stick over Agim and Jonathan Harris? On my roster, yes.

Cornerbacks: Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey, Michael Ojemudia

The Broncos' corners are a bigger If than a Rudyard Kipling poem. Can Darby and Williams stay healthy and play 14-to-15 games? Mathis has shown promise, but he needs more seasoning. Bassey, at nickel, and Ojemudia, at outside corner, have struggled. Ojemudia dislocated his elbow against Buffalo. Ojemudia, in this math, makes the team and then is placed on IR. Rookie Faion Hicks has made a case to unseat Bassey, but likely ends up on practice squad. I expect the Broncos to add a veteran as a waiver claim or sign someone who was cut. So what happens Tuesday will look different on Wednesday.

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

This is a team strength. If the Broncos reach 11 wins, the safeties will play an outsized role. Sterns will be in dime packages. He's looked good, bumping up from 197 to roughly 205 pounds. Locke has had a tremendous camp. Turner-Yell is a project, but as a draft pick, he gets the nod over veteran J.R. Reed.

Specialists: Brandon McManus, Sam Martin, Jacob Bobenmoyer

McManus is the longest-tenured Broncos player. If winning returns, he must play a more significant role with clutch kicks. Sam Martin missed the Bills game after hurting his foot in pregame catching passes in Buffalo. The Broncos would carve out $2.2 million in cap space by cutting Martin and going with Corliss Waitman. The problem is Waitman has not beaten him out. He has one last shot vs. the Vikings.