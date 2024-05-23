Peyton Manning says he has no desire to go from broadcasting to an NFL executive position

DENVER (AP) — Peyton Manning says he has no desire to leave broadcasting with brother Eli and head to the executive suite of an NFL franchise. Manning says he gets his football fix doing the ManningCast broadcast of “Monday Night Football” games with his brother. Manning received an award Wednesday night honoring his work in the Denver community. Ahead of the event, he was asked if he would ever want to get into NFL ownership and he said he'd rather stick with his livecast with Eli that won its second Sports Emmy award this week.

Peyton Manning to be honored with community enrichment award