Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title.

Just call him Professor Manning.

The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall.

Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily.

Manning also owns Omaha Productions and will be a featured speaker at classes this academic year.

He spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Denver Broncos.