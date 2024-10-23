Panthers QB Bryce Young will start against Broncos after Andy Dalton sprains thumb in car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young will start Sunday at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos after Andy Dalton sprained the thumb on his right throwing hand during a car crash in Charlotte.

Panthers coach Dave Canales made the announcement Wednesday after practice. Dalton did not practice.

Canales said there were no serious injuries in Tuesday's crash, and the 36-year-old Dalton will be listed as day to day. Canales said it’s possible that Dalton could be the team’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

Young was benched two games into the season after starting 0-2. Dalton has gone 1-4 as a starter since then, losing his last four starts.