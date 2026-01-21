'Orange Vader' was Denver7 Sports Fan of the Week 10 years ago before AFC Championship

DENVER — "Orange Vader" is one of the most recognizable superfans in Broncos Country. His real name is James Chavez, and he's been dressing up as Orange Vader for 21 years.

"Man, it was just an accident," Chavez told Denver7 sports anchor Lionel Bienvenu. "I was Darth Vader for a costume contest. One time we (friends and family) went to the Broncos game. I had it (the costume) in my vehicle. They said let's paint it orange and blue. We put some stickers on it and went to the game. I said, 'What should I call myself?' They said Orange Vader."

Denver7

Orange Vader was the Denver7 Sports Fan of the Week 10 years ago before the AFC Championship game, where the Broncos went on to beat the Patriots 20-18. So, a decade later, Lionel went out to meet up with Chavez again, and see how he's feeling about this Sunday's game.

"Oh, I'm excited, I'm motivated," said Chavez. "It's like déjà vu, this is happening again. The same thing, 10 years later. I'm feeling that excitement. I mean, goosebumps. I mean, it's wild. It's getting wild again."

Watch the video below as Lionel went out to Orange Vader's house and met up with the iconic Broncos superfan to talk about Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Broncos and Patriots.