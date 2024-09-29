Nix throws his first NFL touchdown pass to help Broncos slip past Rodgers and the Jets 10-9

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Bo Nix threw his first NFL touchdown and the Denver Broncos overcame a miserable first half on offense and held on to beat a banged-up Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 10-9 in a defensive standoff.

Rodgers came up limping a bit after a sack late in the fourth quarter, but stayed in.

Wil Lutz pushed a 50-yarder wide left for Denver to give Rodgers and the Jets one more chance.

But Greg Zuerlein's 50-yarder curved to the right and Nix and the Broncos were able to kneel down for the win.