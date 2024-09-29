Watch Now
Nix throws his first NFL touchdown pass to help Broncos slip past Rodgers and the Jets 10-9

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Bo Nix threw his first NFL touchdown and the Denver Broncos overcame a miserable first half on offense and held on to beat a banged-up Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 10-9 in a defensive standoff.

Rodgers came up limping a bit after a sack late in the fourth quarter, but stayed in.

Wil Lutz pushed a 50-yarder wide left for Denver to give Rodgers and the Jets one more chance.

But Greg Zuerlein's 50-yarder curved to the right and Nix and the Broncos were able to kneel down for the win.

