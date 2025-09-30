Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Broncos

Actions

Nix throws for career high, Dobbins eclipses 100 yards as Broncos cruise to 28-3 win on Monday Night Football

The Bengals didn’t cross midfield after their first drive as they mustered just 159 yards of total offense.
Bo Nix threw two touchdowns and rushed for another, and JK Dobbins rushed for 101 yards as the Denver Broncos cruised to a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on Denver7.
Nix throws for career high, Dobbins gets 100 yards as Broncos beat Bengals 28-3
Broncos cruise to 28-3 win over Joe Burrow-less Bengals on Monday Night Football
Broncos Country lights up Denver7's Broncos hotline after MNF win
Broncos Country feels optimistic heading into Monday Night Football matchup against Bengals
Moments after Broncos' MNF victory, head coach Sean Payton already looking ahead to next week
BK's Brat: Denver7's Bradey King talks with fans who tried her culinary creation at Empower Field
Broncos fans ahead of MNF on what they want from a new stadium
Bengals Broncos Football
Posted
and last updated

Bo Nix threw two touchdowns and rushed for another, and JK Dobbins rushed for 101 yards as the Denver Broncos cruised to a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on Denver7.

The Broncos amassed over 500 yards of offense in the game.

Cincinnati, led by backup quarterback Jake Browning in Joe Burrow’s stead, gained more than half of its yards over the first two possessions of the game – including an opening-drive field goal – before being stymied over the remaining 49 minutes of action.

The Bengals didn’t cross midfield after their first drive as they mustered just 159 yards of total offense.

Nix finished with a career-high 326 yards on 29-of-42 passing. He tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton in the closing seconds of the first half that capped a 9-play, 80-yard drive that took just 61 seconds, and added a fourth-quarter touchdown to a wide-open RJ Harvey with just under five minute to play to cap the scoring for Denver.

His 6-yard rushing score opened the scoring for Denver in the waning moments of the first quarter.

Running back JK Dobbins became the first Bronco to eclipse 100 yards on the ground in 38 games, dating back to January of 2023 when Latavius Murray accomplished the feat.

Denver moves to 2-2 with the win, and draws a road date with the undefeated, defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. They're back on Denver7 in Week 6 when they travel to London to play the New York Jets.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
broncosvoicemailhotline.png

Captain Colorado Photography_Empower.jpeg

Raiders Broncos Football