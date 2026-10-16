NFL removes Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper from Commissioner Exempt List

The National Football League on Friday removed Jonathon Cooper of the Denver Broncos from the Commissioner Exempt List. He will be eligible to play in the Broncos’ Week 7 game on Oct. 25 after missing six games.

Watch Denver7's most recent story on Cooper in the video below:

Broncos' linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested for second time in a week

The NFL initiated an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy following Cooper’s arrests in June in connection with multiple charges stemming from altercations with his then-girlfriend in June.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and three misdemeanors, including violating a protection order a week after his first arrest on June 4. The strangulation charge stemmed from his first arrest after a forensic nurse examined his then-girlfriend.

Cooper, who has started 52 consecutive games for the Broncos, is a key member of a defense that has led the league in sacks each of the past two seasons. He was told to stay away from the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp in June following his second arrest in the span of a week.

The Broncos decided not to release Cooper, who’s due $12 million this season. He was allowed to participate in training camp after attending an inpatient clinic near Vail for more than a month.

The league’s review remains ongoing and is not affected by this change to Cooper’s roster status. Cooper was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List on Aug. 30. He could face a lengthy suspension under the NFL’s domestic violence policy.

Cooper has had 31 and a half sacks with the Broncos since 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.