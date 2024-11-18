Nearly spotless Nix tosses 4 TD in Broncos’ 38-6 thrashing of Falcons

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns as Denver cruised to a 38-6 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie connected with nine different receivers en route to 28-of-33 passing (85%) in the contest. He threw touchdowns of 12, 12, 7 and 41 yards to four different pass catchers.

Running back Javonte Williams added 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Broncos defense surrendered only a pair of first-half field goals, sacking Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins three times and intercepting him once.

Atlanta rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who the Falcons selected four picks before Denver took Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, saw his second game action as a pro with the game firmly in Denver’s control.

The Broncos move to 6-5 with the win and remain in the AFC playoff picture. Atlanta remains atop the NFC South with the loss.

