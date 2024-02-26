'My house ain't for sale': Russell Wilson says he hopes to return to Broncos

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he would love to come back to Denver and win a Super Bowl with the Broncos. Wilson appeared on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and YouTube show, hosted by former Broncos receiver Brandon Marshall. Marshall asked Wilson about his future and where he would like to play next season.

"I hope it's in Denver. I want to finish there," Wilson told him. "I committed there and I want to be there. I love the city and everything else. I've got amazing teammates. But for me, it's about winning."

Marshall asked Wilson if he could go back and play with coach Sean Payton again. Wilson responded with a yes. Marshall then asked Wilson about his home, and if it will be sold.

"My house ain't for sale," Wilson responded. "It's not on the market. People think I'm out of there, and maybe I am, but I'd love to go back."

The 35-year-old quarterback said he's "got more fire than ever" and want to win two Super Bowls in the next five years. Wilson said he hasn't thought about where else he would like to play, but he would want to go to a team that has a chance to win.

The Broncos are expected to release Wilson before March 17, when his $37 million salary for 2025 would become fully guaranteed. When they release him, the Broncos will be on the hook for about $85 million in dead money against the salary cap for the next two years.

Where is Wilson most likely to go if he hits the free agent market? Lionel and Troy break it down: