Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Moving on from Russell Wilson debacle leaves Denver Broncos in rebuild mode with QB among many needs

The Denver Broncos will release quarterback Russell Wilson next week, ending a months-long purgatory surrounding Wilson’s future that followed his late-season benching.
Sean Payton
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 15:15:15-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Yes, the Denver Broncos are in the market for a quarterback heading into the NFL draft. But they have such a lack of depth on their roster that the Broncos could go in any direction. They have dire needs at tight end, tackle, edge rusher, cornerback and quarterback. This lack of depth was due in large part to the premium picks they gave up to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton. That pairing lasted just one year and the Broncos moved on from Wilson this offseason. That decision carries a hefty price tag for the Broncos.

Broncos plan to release QB Russell Wilson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018