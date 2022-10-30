Mind the Gap. Broncos snap four-game losing streak with gutsy win

LONDON — This is a story about redemption and reclamation.

The Broncos' season was thisclose to expiring on a cloudy Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium. But rather than spiral into the abyss, where they have rented an Airbnb the past six years, the Broncos opened the blinds and peeked out the front door with a snarl on their face before 86,215 fans, the most ever to watch an NFL game in London.

Final score: Broncos 21, Jaguars 17.

This is all Broncos Country has wanted the past month. Fight. Compete. Show competence offensively. End a stand alone game not talking about firing first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.

A forgettable season emerged from the darkness because of two memorable drives. The Broncos entered the game with two touchdowns in 17 attempts when venturing inside the 20. They scored three touchdowns in three red zone drives vs. Jacksonville, the bloom finally popping on Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler.

Trailing 17-14 with 3:49 remaining, Russell Wilson went to work. He connected with Hamler for 47 yards, then scrambled for a first down, setting up Latavius "Mr. London" Murray's touchdown. The Broncos secured the victory with K'Waun Williams' interception.

A 98-yard third quarter drive put the wheels in motion for the win. It was not "The Drive" of 98 yards, that will forever belong to John Elway in Cleveland. But it was The Drive of the season that will always belong to Russell Wilson in London. After a rugged start, Wilson looked more like the Wilson of old than an old Wilson, trusting receiver Jerry Jeudy and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. Dulcich's 38-yard reception to the 1-yard line set up Melvin Gordon's high-step into the end zone, proving the Broncos a 14-10 lead, their first of the game.

It also represented the Broncos' first third quarter touchdown. Entering the game, the offense had scored three points and the defense two in the period after halftime, an indictment of coach Nathaniel Hackett. This nine-play march soaked 4:22 off the clock, giving one of the league's best defenses a chance to sip Gatorade, take a breath.

Early on, it was the same old Broncos. They could not be trusted. It was that simple. They were all belt, no buckle. Or in language Londoners can appreciate: The Did Not Mind The Gap. They fall into it, repeatedly squished by the Underground trains, each time more gruesome than the next. When the Broncos play in a stand-alone-game, as they did on Denver7 with a 7:30 a.m. kickoff, they spiral into a Piccadilly Circus of errors.

They committed 10 first-half penalties, including a delay of game on a kickoff, the type of mistake that warms the seat under special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes in the wake of multiple blocked kicks and muffed punts.

In the first quarter, before many back home had walked their dogs or swigged their coffee, the Broncos had three drives with two punts and a Russell Wilson face palm interception. Denver didn't post a first down until midway through the second quarter.

The Jaguars capitalized on the turnover as former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence threw a dart to Evan Engram for a 17-yard touchdown. Down 10-0 with Jacksonville at the goal line — Etienne set up a score with a 49-yard burst — Justin Simmons' kept hope within arms reach. As Lawrence sprinted right, Simmons followed him, leaping for a terrific interception of a terrible pass.

Finally, the Broncos awoke from their jet lag, led by Russell "High Knees" Wilson. After a stretch where he completed 7 of 23 passes from the end of the Chargers game to the second quarter, the nine-time Pro Bowler finally looked the part. He connected on six straight, wisely involving Jerry Jeudy, the one receiver consistently getting separation as Courtland Sutton struggles on contested balls and on screen blocks.

Wilson capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a two-hand touch pass to Jeudy — it was really a jet sweep concept that the former Alabama star has been used on as a decoy for two years — that sliced Jacksonville's cushion to 10-7. The Broncos finally showed fight, competed offensively. General manager George Paton lamented the group's lack of identity. There was balance in the second quarter — Gordon finished the half with 47 aggregate yards rushing and receiving — and Wilson moved out of the pocket, creating a point guard vibe as he drew in the defense and used checkdowns.

Denver trailed 10-7 at half, but showed a pulse offensively.

But the magic of the third quarter drive dissolved, leaving Wilson on stage for one last wave of the wand. He connected with K.J. Hamler for 47 yards, setting up a score and Williams' pick.

Trade market for Chubb

Bradley Chubb danced onto the field 90 minutes before kickoff. He took in the view, then kneeled to pray. His routine remains the same. But it very well could have been his last game as a Bronco with the Tuesday 2 p.m. trade deadline looming. Multiple teams have expressed interest, including the Rams, per a source. The Rams have a history of making deals with Broncos general manager George Paton. Paton shipped Von Miller to the Rams for two picks and acquired Kenny Young a year ago. The Rams could be willing to offer a first-round pick, but they don't have one in the upcoming draft, making it less attractive. The Chiefs are looking to add an edge player, though would be unlikely trade partner for Broncos. It could take a first or a second and a third to move Chubb, who remains the most likely starting asset to be dealt acquire draft stock.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy has drawn calls as well. But a source told Denver7 Saturday night that the Broncos are not motivated to move him unless receive an overwhelming offer. Jeudy is under a team-friendly contract next season. Speedy K.J. Hamler, who has battled back from injuries, could be on the move, acquiring less of an offer given his limited playing time.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who has been a healthy scratch the past three weeks, makes sense for a few teams, including the Giants. It would likely take only a conditional late-round pick to acquire him.

Footnotes

Lloyd Cushenberry left the game with a hip injury in the second quarter and did not return. Graham Glasgow replaced him. ...

The Broncos are first team to have 10 penalties in first half of a game this season. ...

