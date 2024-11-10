Lutz's last-second field goal blocked, Broncos lose heartbreaker to Chiefs, 16-14

A 29-yard-field goal attempt by Broncos kicker Will Lutz was blocked as time expired Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the rival Chiefs, 16-14.

Kansas City moves to 9-0 with the win and has now won 15 consecutive games.

The clutch special teams play spoiled what looked to be a masterclass in end-of-game management by the Broncos, who methodically traveled 43 yards on 13 plays in just under six minutes to set up the game-winning chip-shot field goal attempt with one tick left on the clock.

Lutz finished 0-for-2 on field goals in the contest. His last-second attempt was blocked by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, who returned Sunday from a three-game injury absence.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished with 215 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the game, keeping up with Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes, who ended up with 266 yards and a score.

Call the Denver7 Broncos Voicemail Hotline at 303-832-0111 and voice your opinion.

Just leave your name and tell us where you are calling from then let us have it. Then look for your message on the Denver7 Facebook page, in one of our newscasts or on any of Denver7’s streaming apps.

