Lionel Taylor, Broncos founding member and Ring of Famer, dies at 89

Lionel Taylor, a member of the inaugural Denver Broncos team in 1960 and one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history, has passed away, the team confirmed Wednesday through his family.

Taylor played for the Broncos during the franchise’s first seven years of existence from 1960-66. He retired as the team’s all-time receiving leader and still ranks in the top five in franchise history in catches (543), yards (6,872) and touchdowns (44).

He led the AFL in catches in five of the league’s first six seasons from 1960-65 and, according to the Broncos, in 1961 became the first player in the history of pro football to catch 100 passes in a season.

Taylor was a member of the original Broncos Ring of Fame, which was created in 1984.

He passed away on Aug. 6, nine days before his 90th birthday.

