LB Alex Singleton returns for Broncos, just over three weeks after surgery for cancer

Just 23 days after having a cancerous tumor surgically removed, Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton returned to game action Sunday night against the Washington Commanders.

He was part of two tackles and defended one pass in the first half of play.

Singleton earlier this month revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous testicular tumor – a diagnosis unearthed when a random drug test administered by the NFL showed elevated hormone levels. He had surgery on Nov. 7, one day after a Thursday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

He missed Denver’s win over the rival Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 16. The Broncos had their bye last week, meaning Singleton missed just one game during his recovery.

A fixture on a stalwart Denver defense, Singleton’s 89 tackles still lead the team entering Week 13, despite his missing a game.

In his public announcement of his diagnosis, Singleton touted the importance of staying on top of health checkups and credited early detection for a “great prognosis.”

“I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly. But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it,” his statement read in part. “Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief.”