Lamar Jackson tosses three touchdowns as Ravens rout Broncos, 41-10

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson threw as many touchdowns as he did incompletions Sunday as the Ravens blew out the Broncos, 41-10.

Jackson finished 16-of-19 for 280 yards and three scores – two of them going to wideout Zay Flowers, including a 53-yard score in the final seconds of the first half.

Baltimore star running back Derrick Henry rushed for 106 yards and two scores of his own. The Broncos did all of their scoring in the second quarter, surrendering 24 unanswered points over the game’s final 30 minutes and 16 seconds.

Denver’s lone touchdown of the game came on a trick play, on which wide receiver Courtland Sutton found quarterback Bo Nix for a two-yard score. It was Sutton’s second straight game with a completion and his passing touchdown as a pro. He’s now 4-for-4 passing over his seven-year career.

Sutton also caught seven passes for 122 yards on Sunday.Nix threw for 223 yards and was intercepted once, and rushed for another 36 yards in the contest.

