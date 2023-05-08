KJack is Back: Broncos re-sign Jackson to one-year deal

DENVER — KJack is back.

After showing interest over the last few weeks, the Broncos re-signed veteran strong safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal, the team captain confirmed to Denver7.

"Yes Indeed!" Jackson said when asked if he was was returning for a fifth year in Denver.

"Yes Indeed!" @reemboi said when I asked if he was returning to #Broncos. He played well last year, delivering 94 tackles and recovering two fumbles. He became a captain later in the season. He exudes confidence and intelligence that motivates teammates. #Denver7 https://t.co/FXZJC0leZJ — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 8, 2023

Jackson, 35, identified his goal this winter of playing two more seasons, reaching 15 for his career. It was unclear if it would happen this season in Denver after the latest coaching change.

Sean Payton took over and named Vance Joseph, the Broncos' head coach in 2017-18, his defensive coordinator. That hinted of a return for Jackson, who knew Joseph when both were together with the Texans.

While the Broncos like young safety Caden Sterns, he missed most of last season following hip surgery and has dealt with injuries since college. Jackson provides protection and is universally respected in the locker room.

During the draft, general manager George Paton made it clear that Jackson remained on the team's radar.

"We're open with Kareem (coming back). The talks are ongoing. We’re speaking with Kareem and his agent, so we're open," Paton said.

Jackson has paired well with All-Pro free safety Justin Simmons. Simmons sees him as family, and it is reflected in their communication on the field.

Jackson posted a career-high 94 tackles last season and had three passes defensed. It's unclear if Jackson will return as a starter, but his presence will matter.

"KJack Back!" quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted.

While the Broncos offense features questions — namely will Wilson rebound — the defense remains sound. It will be anchored by a secondary that includes Simmons, All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II and second-year corner Damarri Mathis.

