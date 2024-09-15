Justin Fields wins 2nd straight start as sub for Russell Wilson, leads Steelers past Broncos 13-6

DENVER (AP) — Justin Fields won his second straight start in place of an injured Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers throttled Bo Nix in a 13-6 win over the sputtering Denver Broncos.

A lingering calf injury kept Wilson on the sideline as the Steelers' emergency QB in his return to Denver to face the team that benched him late last season and then cut him in March.

Nix struggled again to find any rhythm and the Broncos had a hard time moving the ball in losing Nix's home opener and falling to 0-2 for the second straight season under coach Sean Payton.