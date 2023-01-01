Just So Close. Broncos show fight, but can't overcome Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson walked onto the field, heard a sound and turned back.

Was it the voice of self-reflection? A reminder to block out the noise? Nope, it was a Chiefs fan — yes a Chiefs fan — who desperately wanted his autograph. It was the first hint that a 53-degree Sunday might be different.

Under interim coach Jerry Rosburg, the Broncos looked comfortable and disciplined in a hostile environment. They played arguably their best game of the season, but were unable to finish, suffering a heart-in-a-blender 27-24 loss at Geha Field.

It marked the Broncos' 15th straight loss to the Chiefs. Denver has not won here since September 2015 when Peyton Manning refused to go gently into that good night. This time, the Broncos showed admirable fight in their spoiler role, but could not overcome a horrible interference call against Courtland Sutton and a fourth quarter interception by Wilson, which stained an otherwise solid performance.

Denver's last hope vanished on fourth-and-2 from their own 45-yard line with under 1:30 remaining. Wilson was pressured and threw a harmless incompletion. Being close means nothing in the NFL, but how the Broncos performed under Rosburg suggests this team has more potential.

The Broncos began the fourth quarter with 17-13 lead, something unthinkable given their recent history. Teams receive bumps from coaching changes, but it seemed unlikely for Denver in this environment. The possibility of the Broncos' biggest upset in decades became flickering when Russell Wilson lobbed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Albert Okwuegbunam — he rebounded after two drops — to give Denver a 17-13 advantage with 6:35 remaining in the third.

Comfort turned to chaos quickly, the Broncos spiraling after the brutal call on Sutton. Instead of having the ball on the Chiefs' 40, a sprinkle away from field goal range and a touchdown advantage, the Broncos punted. The penalty became the equivalent of a boot on the shins.

Kansas City responded with a six play, 65-yard scoring drive, coach Andy Reid forcing the Denver defense to make painful decisions in space. Patrick Mahomes was not sharp, but still eclipsed 5,000 yards for the season and played his best when it mattered most. He connected with tight end Blake Bell on a 17-yard score to open the fourth, and Wilson followed with an ugly interception on the next play.

Just like that hope became a stranger. The Chiefs capitalized with Mahomes finding the recipe's secret sauce Jerick McKinnon. He scooted into the end zone on a short pass for his eighth touchdown in his past five games.

Kansas City led 27-17 with 12:35 remaining, a score reflecting script reversal starting with a bad call.

When he hung out with the 1600 SAT crowd as part of his game management duty, Rosburg prepped for games by walking the perimeter of the field. Sunday, he was a ghost, nowhere to be seen until closer to kickoff. He exited the visiting tunnel, waved to a few Broncos fans and smiled broadly.

Unlike Vance Joseph in 2017, Rosburg really was having the time of his life. He put his stamp on the team in six days, firing two coaches — special team coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line boss Butch Barry — jumping knee-deep into the special teams with dramatically improved fundamentals and delivering daily sermons disguised as press conferences.

"He is definitely old-school, and I am kind of used to it," strong safety Kareem Jackson said.

With improved discipline and a methodical approach, the Broncos played their best half of the season given the time, place and opponent. Offensively, the Broncos reverted to heavy personnel, playing the majority of snaps with multiple tight ends and running backs, rather than leaning on three-wide sets. Points remained at a premium, but an Air Force-ish drive proved effective in showing how they could keep the outcome in doubt and play keep away from the Chiefs.

Trailing 6-0, the Broncos mounted a 14-play, 49-yard drive, logging 6 minutes, 46 seconds. It resulted in a Brandon McManus 49-yard field goal. What followed next was The Rosburg Effect. Linebacker Alex Singleton, who has a had terrific season, forced a fumble on the kickoff that Eric Saubert recovered. Russell Wilson told the players before the game, "Let's ball out!" Wilson did just that after the turnover, scampering 16 yards untouched on a keeper to give the Broncos a shocking 10-6 lead with 4:40 remaining in the half.

The offense showed promise with Justin Outten making his debut as the play-caller. Fired coach Nathaniel Hackett held the duties for nine games, producing the league's lowest-scoring offense, followed by six games for quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

The Chiefs, as they are wont do, responded. They no longer boast Tyreek Hill, but McKinnon has become invaluable. He caught a 28-yard pass, showing wiggle in space, then jogged in for a score on a Patrick Mahomes short toss to shove Kansas City ahead 13-10. The Broncos kept it there when rookie Eyioma Uwazurike blocked a field goal — Rosburg's influence, perhaps? — at the second-quarter buzzer.

That the outcome teetered traced back to Justin Simmons' latest big moment. With Kansas City owning a 6-3 lead earlier and in the red zone, the Pro Bowl alternate raced to the corner of the end zone and made a sprawling grab for an interception. It was his sixth pick, setting a single-season career-high and representing the most by a Bronco since Hall of Famer.

Denver made plays and made it interesting. But the fireworks afterward provided another reminder of a sobering loss.

Footnotes

Interim coach Jerry Rosburg promised changes on special teams. Rookie Montrell Washington, who has battled inconsistency and fundamental breakdowns, was made inactive. Kendall Hinton returned punts. Marlon Mack opened as the kick returner and hurt his hamstring on the opening kickoff. ...

The Broncos' chances of winning seemed bleak as three inactive players walked over to greet owners Rob Walton, CEO Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner. They were Dre'Mont Jones (hip), D.J. Jones (knee) and Baron Browning (back). They represent three of the Broncos' best defensive players. Nik Bonitto made his first start at outside linebacker in Browning's absence. ...

Justin Simmons intercepted his sixth pass on Sunday, setting a career-high. It's the most by a Bronco since Champ Bailey had 10 in 2006. ...

Wilson has had 17 passes batted down this season, including two in the first half.

