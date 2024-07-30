Watch Now
John Franklin-Myers shows off power and push that the Broncos are counting on to bolster the defense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos held their first full-padded practice of training camp Monday and newcomer John Franklin-Myers didn't disappoint. The defensive end was acquired from the New York Jets for a sixth-round draft pick in April. He adds physicality and production to Denver's defensive front. And Monday was his first chance to really show off that push and power. Coach Sean Payton was pleased with what he saw in person after admiring JFM on tape.

