John Elway's former agent dies after falling from golf cart Elway was driving: Denver7 Investigates

The former agent of Denver Broncos legend John Elway has died after a California golf cart accident, according to the local coroner’s office, and Denver7 Investigates has confirmed through an informed source that Elway was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Jeff Sperbeck, a friend and business partner of Elway's, fell off the back of the golf cart at a La Quinta, Calif. golf course around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Coroner. He died just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner.

Sperbeck was 62 years old.

Denver7 Investigates has learned that Elway was driving the golf cart at the Madison Club, with his girlfriend in the passenger and Sperbeck riding on the back. A witness told the local ABC station that Elway was seen calling 911 after the accident.

“It was so scary,” witness Ali Simon, who said the accident happened just moments before she pulled up to the scene, told KESQ. “It was nothing like we've ever seen. You just don't think that you're going to ever witness anything like that.”

Elway won two Super Bowls and made nine Pro Bowls during his 16-year career with the Broncos. He was named NFL MVP in 1987. He later spent 10 years as an executive with the team, most recently as general manager from 2013-2020.

Denver7 is working to learn more about the accident. This story will be updated.

