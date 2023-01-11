Jim Caldwell interviews for Broncos coaching job

DENVER — A surprise candidate emerged in the Broncos' coaching search.

Denver is conducting an in-person interview Wednesday with Jim Caldwell, a source confirmed to Denver7. Caldwell, 67, brings a resume seemingly preferred in CEO Greg Penner's pursuit of the next field boss. Caldwell boasts two Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the Colts and Ravens, and owns a 62-50 career head coaching record with the Colts and Lions.

CBS' Josina Anderson first reported the interview.

Caldwell last coached in 2019 with the Miami Dolphins as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. Caldwell first served as a head coach in 2009 with the Colts, posting a 14-2 record and winning the AFC Championship Game. He lost the Super Bowl, and two years later he was fired after Peyton Manning missed the 2011 season following neck surgery, leaving the Colts with a 2-14 record.

Perhaps, most impressive, Caldwell won in Detroit. He produced a winning record in three of four seasons, reaching the playoffs twice, last in 2016.

The Broncos knew they were moving on from Nathaniel Hackett for months, leaving them in high gear with their search. This week, Denver has interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh virtually — I consider him the slight favorite, but this could be a leverage play to get a new deal from the Wolverines — and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Caldwell in person. The Texans and Colts also plan to interview Evero.

The Broncos plan to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton as soon as next Tuesday, Cowboys defensive boss Dan Quinn, who was a finalist for the Denver job a year ago, as soon as next Wednesday. The Broncos also have received permission to talk to Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and 49ers defensive boss DeMeco Ryans.

The Broncos have not publicized their interviews, as they did a year ago. This is a different search, more stealth. It's possible more candidates could emerge, including former Stanford coach David Shaw.