Jets' Hackett says Broncos' Payton broke a coaches' code with his disparaging comments

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett isn't expecting a phone call from an apologetic Sean Payton any time soon.

The New York Jets offensive coordinator said Tuesday he was disappointed by disparaging comments made by the Denver coach last week in a story published by USA Today in which he called Hackett's 15-game stint with the Broncos last season "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

Hackett, who hired by the Jets during the offseason, didn't mention him by name but said Payton broke an unwritten code among coaches with his public criticisms.

Payton admitted he made a mistake in some of his comments after he ripped Hackett and current Broncos management, specifically the team president and general manager, for their role in last year's meltdown of the team in general and Russell Wilson, specifically.

"Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat on. I said this to the team, that we have had a great offseason relative to that, and here I am the veteran stepping in it. And you know it was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake, obviously. I needed a little bit more filter,” Payton said.

“There’s a pound of flesh for these guys. As a coach, you stick up for them. And after awhile, we are past that season last year. I said what I said. Obviously, I needed a little bit more restraint, and I regret that. That being said, what I told the team, if it can happen (to me) — and I think I am pretty good with the media, pretty savvy. Jarrett (Bell) is a good a friend and good at his job. (It was) two lattes in the morning, he's the first person I see. And 40 minutes later, I am regretting it.”

The coaching ranks are close, and Payton skewering Hackett by name was considered a violation of the fraternity by many around the league. He also called out the Jets for going on "Hard Knocks,” even though they were forced to do it by the league. Payton said he would consider reaching out to Jets coach Robert Saleh at some point in the future.