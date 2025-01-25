Jets agree to terms with Broncos executive Darren Mougey to be their general manager, AP source says

A person familiar with the hiring says the New York Jets agreed to terms with Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey to be their GM.

The 39-year-old Mougey has worked as Broncos general manager George Paton’s top assistant for the past three seasons.

Mougey, who replaces the fired Joe Douglas in New York, will join new Jets coach Aaron Glenn in trying to turn the franchise around.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team didn’t immediately announce the agreement.