Jayden Daniels returns to practice with the Commanders but is unlikely to face the Broncos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Daniels returned to practice for the Washington Commanders on Monday after missing the past two games with a dislocated left elbow, but coach Dan Quinn said the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is unlikely to play next weekend against the Denver Broncos.

“He has not been cleared for contact,” Quinn said about his starting quarterback.

Also back on the field were starting receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. McLaurin has missed seven of the past eight games with a quad injury; Brown has missed all but two games this season and has been on injured reserve since Oct. 15 with a groin injury. Washington opened Brown's 21-day practice window on Monday.

Daniels hurt his elbow in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2, when his non-throwing arm bent awkwardly as he braced himself while being tackled in the fourth quarter. Washington already was down by 31 points at the time, and Quinn acknowledged the next day that it was a mistake to still have his starting QB in the game.

Tests showed that Daniels tore ligaments in the elbow but did not need surgery.

Daniels then was absent for defeats against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, part of a six-game skid that dropped Washington's record to 3-8 a year after reaching the NFC championship game. The Commanders then had their bye week and will return to action Sunday night by hosting Denver (9-2).

Asked whether there was any thought given to shutting down Daniels for the season, Quinn replied: “That's not something we really discussed internally.”

After appearing in 20 of Washington's games last season, including the playoffs, Daniels already has had to sit out five starts, nearly half of the schedule. He missed two games with a sprained left knee and one with a bad right hamstring before the elbow problem.

Washington is 1-4 with backup Marcus Mariota starting at quarterback. He has thrown for seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Daniels has eight TD passes and two interceptions, completing 105 of 168 passes — 62.5% — for 1,184 yards. He also has run 54 times for 262 yards and a pair of scores.

As a rookie, Daniels completed 331 of 480 throws — 69% — for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also gained 891 yards on 148 carries with six TDs. Washington was 12-5 in the regular season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL