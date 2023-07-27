Javonte Williams cleared for contact, ready to lower his shoulder on defenders

ENGLEWOOD — For two months after surgery on his ravaged right knee, Javonte Williams relied on his parents. He lost his independence, needing their help in the grueling first days of his recovery. Nearly 10 months removed from surgery, he has been cleared for contact at Broncos training camp, which features its first public practice on Friday.

“I feel like the biggest part is just being mentally focused and strong and having confidence. Every day that I am coming out and practicing and I am planting – once I start practice, I just forget about it,” Williams said Thursday. “I am just out there running again. I mean, that’s a huge confidence boost for me.”

Williams said he began to feel like himself over the winter. In February at Pat Surtain II’s charity launch, Williams walked around, looked spry. It was the first indication that he was going to crush expectations of a 12-to-18 month absence.

Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he will ramp up Williams with a plan, scheduling off days to keep him fresh and monitor him. Williams aims to rev up the running game that will be the focus of an offense that added offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey, who missed Thursday’s workout for a personal matter, and Ben Powers.

Regardless, Williams, who credited back squats for helping him return quickly, plans to run with his same violent intentions that defined his first two promising seasons.

“That is the plan,” said Williams, who said his status for the preseason games is up to the doctors and Broncos. “Every day I am just going to keep pushing.”