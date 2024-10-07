'It brings back the greatest memories': Broncos Country celebrates a throwback win over Raiders

DENVER — Broncos fans rejoiced — and jeered at Raiders fans — as the Denver team took home their third straight win on Sunday night.

The rivalry is one that's as old as time. Sunday's game fell on Alumni Weekend, when the team payed homage to the 1977 Denver Broncos in a number of ways which included throwback jerseys.

“It just brings back the greatest memories," said Justin Martinez, who was celebrating the win with friends and family.

Another fan, Rick Cisneros, was at the 1977 game where the Broncos beat the Raiders in the AFC Championship Game.

“Back in 1977, I was in the Raiders section, and then when the Broncos won, we got pushed onto the field, and when we got pushed onto the field, that's when they tore down the goal post. And it was just amazing back then, just incredible," Cisneros.

Cisneros made a new memory at Sunday's game when a raccoon was discovered inside the stadium.

"That raccoon inside the south stands. He escaped, came back, and then they caught him, then Animal Control went in and took him away. It was just hilarious," said Cisneros.

Rick Cisneros A raccoon found it's way inside Empower Field on Sunday.

Despite the raccoon — nothing can overshadow the Broncos win on Sunday night.

“Sometimes I feel like it's hard to be a Broncos fan, because day in and day out, we're fighting for them, and we're sometimes wondering, When are they fighting for us?” said Chantel Sandoval, a Broncos fan. “Today, I actually felt like for once, they fought for us."